TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live Updates: The Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results will be declared today at 4:00 pm, as announced by Hyderabad's Osmania University.
Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of TS LAWCET through the direct link, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exam was administered in three shifts on June 3 this year. The testing authority conducted Session 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Session 2 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm and Session 3 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The Common Entrance Test took place across the state at various exam centres.
The rank secured in TS PGLCET-2024 is applicable for LL.M. course admissions, while the rank from TS LAWCET-2024 is pertinent for enrolling in the 3-year or 5-year Law Courses for the academic session of 2024-2025 only.
TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live: How to get admission to your favourite college?
TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live: Marks obtained in the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exam will determine the college allottment. Besides the merit list and TS LAWCET 2024 cut-offs, reservation category will also function as one of the noteworthy criteria for admission.
TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live: 6 steps to check
TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live Updates: Follow the below mentioned steps to check TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET results-
- Go to the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
- On the home page on TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024 link available.
- Provide the login details before clicking on submit.
- Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download the result page.
- Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.