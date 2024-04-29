TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Highlights: Class 10th examination results conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana were announced at a press conference on Tuesday. Now, students who appeared in Class 10th exam can check their results at the official website of Telangana board, ie bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. Students are required to enter their hall ticket numbers to check their results.
In a major step towards stress management, TSBIE secretary Navin Mittal advised students to call the toll-free number 14416 if they experience stress and anxiety. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Results 2024:
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: What is the performance of private candidates?
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Private candidates passing percentage stood at 49.73%, with 47.73% of boys clearing the exam, whereas 54.14% clearing the exam.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: The supplementary exam for the students who failed to clear some subjects this year will be held from June 3 to June 13.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Passing percentage of boys and girls
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Passing percentage of boys who appeared in the examination this year is 89.92%, whereas that of girls is 91.31%. A total of 5,05,813 students gave the SSC March Public examination.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: To apply for re-counting, candidates are required to apply directly to the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad. They can also send their application via post.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Fees of re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Students who want re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets are required to submit applications online by head teachers of schools. They have to pay ₹1,000 per paper for the same.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Students who are required to apply for SSC advanced supplementary exam have to prepare in their respective subjects. The exam will be held from June 3 to 13.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Top five districts that performed well this year
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Nirmal, Siddipet, Ranjanna Sircilla, Jangaon, are the top five districts which performed well.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Students can apply for re-counting if they are not happy with their performance evaluation till May 15. They are required to pay a fee of ₹500 per subject. Students have to visit the office of Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad in person or send their application by post.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: English medium students outperform other students from other languages
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: English medium students performed better than those who appeared in the exam in Telugu, Urdu, or any other language. Passing percentage of students who gave exam in Telugu medium is 80.71 per cent, that of English medium students is 93.74 per cent, of Urdu students is 81.50 per cent, where the pass percentage is at 88.47 per cent for students who gave exams in other languages.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: More percentage of girls cleared the examination
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: The passing percentage of girls was better than that of boys as nearly 93.23% of girls cleared the examination, whereas, the percentage was 89.42% for boys.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Most of the students have performed well in social studies, with a passing percentage of 99.05 per cent. Whereas, the pass percentage was lowest in mathematics (96.46 per cent).
In 1st Language, it was 97.12 per cent, in 2nd Language it was 99.87 per cent, in third language it was 98.30 per cent, and 96.6 in general science.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: To clear the class 10th examination, students are required to attain minimum marks in each subject except for second language. In their second language, the minimum compulsory marks required is 20/100.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Results declared, 4.5 lakh students cleared the examination
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: The results for TS SSC have been declared on Tuesday. Nearly 91.31 per cent of students cleared the exam in 2024.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Press conference begins 91.31% students cleared the exam this year
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: The press conference has begun, nearly 91.31% of students have cleared the examination, reported Hindustan Times.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official website after the result announcement by entering their log in credentials with the help of their admit card. Apart from this, no other document is required to check result.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: As the result can be announced anytime soon, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other details handy.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students who are facing glitches in opening the official website to check their score at this link directly.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10th will be announced in a few minutes after the beginning of press conference, students can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: To alleviate the exam result stress of Class 10th students before the result announcement, Telangana Board has launched a toll free number where students can share their ordeal and have a conversation with experts to manage stress. Students can call toll-free number 14416 in case of any exam stress.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Students can check their results by following the below mentioned steps
-Go to the official websites of Telangana board, ie results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.
- Navigate to the BSE Telangana website tab -Once you find the News and Announcements section click on ‘TS SSC result 2024’ link
-Later, fill required details like exam year, subjects, and hall ticket number -Click submit to view the result
-Download and take print out.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Students who appeared in the class 10th exam conducted by Telangana board can check their result on the official website,bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Over 4 lakh students cleared the exam in 2023. According to the data, around 4,84,370 gave the exam in 2023, out of which 4,19,460 cleared the exam. With this the passing percentage for class 10th examination was 86.6 per cent.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Last year, Nirmal district of Telangana presented the best results of students with a 99% of passing percentage. Second on the list was Siddipet with 98.65% passing percentage.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results after the announcement at the press conference at 11 am. After the result declaration, students can check their marks using roll numbers after that.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: In case you are not able to find you roll number for the examination, there is an alternative option to check Manabadi Class 10th result with hall ticket number.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: A student is required to attain minimum 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Those students who are unable to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students are required to follow the below mentioned steps to check their results after the announcement.
-Visit the official website of BSE Telangana, ie bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in
-After this, click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link.
-Once you click on the result link, a new page will appear, where you have to enter your login credentials like roll number and DOB.
-You can check the result after clicking enter.
-Download and take out a print out of your result for future reference.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their score after the announcement from bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: After the declaration of results, the board will announce the dates and schedule for the compartment examination. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can opt to appear in supplementary examinations.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results after it will be announced by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government (Education Department). Venkatesham will declare the Class 10th results via a press conference today at 11 am.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: The results of class 10th examination conducted by the Telangana Board School Education (Telangana BSE) will be released today, ie April 30 at 11 am.
Following are the past pass percentages of the last five years:
2023—86.6%
2022—90%
2021—100%
2020—100%
2019—92.43%
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: A total of 4,84,370 students appeared for the SSC exams in 2023, of which as many as 4,19,460 students were declared pass
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: After the results are declared, the board will also announce the dates and schedule for the compartment examination. Those students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: The Telangana Board School Education (Telangana BSE) will release the SSC result tomorrow, i.e. April 30 at 11 am
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Here is how to check the results:
Go to the official website of BSE Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in
Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link given on the homepage
A new page will open; enter your login credentials like roll number and DOB
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Down your result and print a hard copy of the same for future reference
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: A student must secure a minimum of 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Those students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams.
TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: To check the TS SSC Class 10th result, students would need their roll number and date of birth (DOB)
The TS SSC 10th Results 2024 is expected to be announced at 11 am on Tuesday, April 30. Students can visit thee websites to check their scorecards – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
They can also make an account on Digilocker or use the SMS service to check the results.
