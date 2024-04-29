TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Highlights: 91.31% students cleared exam, direct link to check score

10 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 02:19 PM IST

TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Highlights: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana on Tuesday announced the Class 10 results. Students can check their score after the result announcement on the official website