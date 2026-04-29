TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more

TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.
The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.
Once the results are released, students can access their marks memo through the following official portals:
Note that the online result is provisional; original certificates will be issued by schools later.
Students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.
Send a message saying, "Hi" to 8096958096, and follow the prompts to provide your hall ticket number.
Alternatively, students can also check their TS SSC Class 10 Results 2026 directly at LiveMint:
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
schooledu.telangana.gov.in
TG SSC Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.
Here is how students performed last year:
Overall Pass Percentage: 92.78%
Girls' Pass Percentage: 94.26%
Boys' Pass Percentage: 91.32%
The Class 10 board examination were held from 14 March to 16 April in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.
Yes, students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.
The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.
Visit one of the official websites listed above.
Click on the link titled "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.
Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.
Submit the details to view your digital marks memo.
Download and print the result for immediate reference
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
schooledu.telangana.gov.in
The TG SSC 10th Results 2026 will be announced today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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