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TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more

TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: Telangana SSC result will be announced today at 2 PM at results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Catch all TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates here:

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated29 Apr 2026, 09:50:25 AM IST
TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: Students of Class 10th
TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: Students of Class 10th (Hindustan Times)

TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.

The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.

TS SSC Results 2026: Official direct links

Once the results are released, students can access their marks memo through the following official portals:

  • results.bse.telangana.gov.in
  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • results.bsetelangana.org
  • schooledu.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS SSC result online?

  • Visit one of the official websites listed above.
  • Click on the link titled "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.
  • Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.
  • Submit the details to view your digital marks memo.
  • Download and print the result for immediate reference

Note that the online result is provisional; original certificates will be issued by schools later.

TS SSC Results 2026: Check via WhatsApp

Students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Send a message saying, "Hi" to 8096958096, and follow the prompts to provide your hall ticket number.

Alternatively, students can also check their TS SSC Class 10 Results 2026 directly at LiveMint:

Follow updates here:
29 Apr 2026, 09:50:25 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Official websites

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

29 Apr 2026, 09:31:16 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: When will the Class 10 result be announced?

TG SSC Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.

29 Apr 2026, 09:14:50 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: How was the result in 2025?

Here is how students performed last year:

Overall Pass Percentage: 92.78%

Girls' Pass Percentage: 94.26%

Boys' Pass Percentage: 91.32%

29 Apr 2026, 09:10:20 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: When were the Class 10 exams held?

The Class 10 board examination were held from 14 March to 16 April in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.

29 Apr 2026, 09:08:29 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Check result directly here

29 Apr 2026, 09:01:53 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Is there an official alternative to check the results?

Yes, students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

  • Text "Hi" to 8096958096
  • Follow the prompts
29 Apr 2026, 09:01:53 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Who will announce the result?

The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.

29 Apr 2026, 09:01:53 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

Visit one of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.

Submit the details to view your digital marks memo.

Download and print the result for immediate reference

29 Apr 2026, 09:01:53 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: Official websites to download marksheet

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

29 Apr 2026, 09:01:53 AM IST

TG SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE updates: When will the result be announced?

The TG SSC 10th Results 2026 will be announced today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeEducationTS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more
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HomeEducationTS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more

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