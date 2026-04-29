TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more

TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.

The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.

TS SSC Results 2026: Official direct links

Once the results are released, students can access their marks memo through the following official portals:

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS SSC result online?

Visit one of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.

Submit the details to view your digital marks memo.

Download and print the result for immediate reference

Note that the online result is provisional; original certificates will be issued by schools later.

TS SSC Results 2026: Check via WhatsApp

Students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Send a message saying, "Hi" to 8096958096, and follow the prompts to provide your hall ticket number.

Alternatively, students can also check their TS SSC Class 10 Results 2026 directly at LiveMint: