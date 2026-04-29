TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Telangana SSC result to be declared today — Check direct link, pass percentage & more

TS SSC Results 2026 LIVE updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.
The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.
Once the results are released, students can access their marks memo through the following official portals:
Note that the online result is provisional; original certificates will be issued by schools later.
Students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.
Send a message saying, "Hi" to 8096958096, and follow the prompts to provide your hall ticket number.
Alternatively, students can also check their TS SSC Class 10 Results 2026 directly at LiveMint:
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
schooledu.telangana.gov.in
TG SSC Class 10th Results 2026 today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.
Here is how students performed last year:
Overall Pass Percentage: 92.78%
Girls' Pass Percentage: 94.26%
Boys' Pass Percentage: 91.32%
The Class 10 board examination were held from 14 March to 16 April in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.
Yes, students can also retrieve their results via the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.
The results will be officially declared in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Hyderabad, by K Keshava Rao, Minister/Advisor to the Government of Telangana, alongside other senior education officials.
Visit one of the official websites listed above.
Click on the link titled "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.
Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth as per your admit card.
Submit the details to view your digital marks memo.
Download and print the result for immediate reference
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
schooledu.telangana.gov.in
The TG SSC 10th Results 2026 will be announced today, Wednesday, 19 April, at 2:00 PM.