TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: BSE Telangana Class 10th admit cards OUT, check direct link here
TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: The candidates who are appearing for the Class 10th examinations of the Telangana can download their admit cards from the direct link given below
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the TS SSC admit cards 2024 on Thursday. The candidates who are appearing for the Class 10th examinations of the Telangana can download their admit cards from the official website of the BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.