Business News/ Education / TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: BSE Telangana Class 10th admit cards OUT, check direct link here

TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: BSE Telangana Class 10th admit cards OUT, check direct link here

Livemint

  • TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket: The candidates who are appearing for the Class 10th examinations of the Telangana can download their admit cards from the direct link given below

TS SSC admit cards 2024 were released on Thursday

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the TS SSC admit cards 2024 on Thursday. The candidates who are appearing for the Class 10th examinations of the Telangana can download their admit cards from the official website of the BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024

The Telangana SSC examination is scheduled to commence on March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2024, with a singular session running from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. According to the official timetable, respondents are required to address the objection paper (Part B) for all subjects exclusively in the final half-hour of the examination.

To make sure that the candidates face no inconvenience, a control room has been established at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad, which will answer all queries of candidates related to the TS SSC examinations 2024.

Steps to download TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana from the direct link given above

2. Choose the type of hall ticket you want to download- Regular, Private, OSSC or Vocational

3. Fill the required details like your district, school, name, and date of birth

4. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

