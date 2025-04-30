TS SSC Class 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Marks memo to be OUT at 1:00 pm on bse.telangana.gov.in; DIRECT link, how to check

TS SSC Class 10th Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will be announcing the TS SSC result 2025 today, April 30, as per an official notice issued by director of examination. The notice dated April 29 states that the Telangana Class 10 results will be declared at 1:00 PM at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium. Once declared, the official result link will be activated and students can check their marks memo at the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in.

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

Also Read | TS SSC Results 2025: Telangana Board to declare 10th scorecards soon

This year, over 5 lakh candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam. Among them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls. Students will need the board exam roll number mentioned on the admit card to check the Telangana SSC results online.

How to check TS SSC Results 2025? To check TS SSC Results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the bse.telangana.gov.in and go to the results page on the home page.

Step 2: On the 10th result login window, enter your roll number.

Step 3: Click on Submit to check the result.

Step 4: Check and download the marks memo. Take a printout after saving the scorecard to use the hard copy for future reference.

The TS SSC exams were conducted between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. These three-hour long exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most of the subjects. Last year, the overall pass percentage was registered to be 91.31% in the TS SSC results.