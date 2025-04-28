TS SSC Result 2025 Date: Telangana Class 10 results to be out soon? Check release date, time, websites to check

TS SSC results for 2025 are expected to be announced by the Telangana Board between April 28-30 at 11 AM. Students can check their results online or through SMS. 

Published28 Apr 2025, 09:20 AM IST
TS SSC 10th Result 2025: The result can be accessed through bse.telangana.gov.in. where students can download their scorecards using login details.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025: The result can be accessed through bse.telangana.gov.in. where students can download their scorecards using login details.(Hindustan Times)

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results of 2025 soon. According to media reports, the TS SSC results for 2025 will be declared between April 28-30 at 11 AM.

However, there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the announcement of the result yet.

Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Over 5 lakh students nationwide appeared for the Telangana SSC Board Exams in 2025, held between March 21 and April 4.

TS SSC Result 2025: Websites to check the results

Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • results.bse. telangana.gov.in

If the official websites are experiencing a crash due to heavy traffic, students can access their Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 through SMS.

TS SSC Result 2025: Documents required

Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS SSC Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to check the result

  • Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Click on the “TS SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.
  • Click “Submit” to view your result.
  • Download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2025: How to download the result using SMS

  • Type: TS10<space>Roll Number
  • Send to: 56263
  • You will receive your result as an SMS reply

TS SSC Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify for the TS SSC Board exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the Telangana BSE will announce the date for the compartment exams after the results are released.
 

 



 

