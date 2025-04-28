TS SSC Result 2025 Date: Telangana Class 10 results to be out soon? Check release date, time, websites to check

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results of 2025 soon. According to media reports, the TS SSC results for 2025 will be declared between April 28-30 at 11 AM.
However, there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the announcement of the result yet.
Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Over 5 lakh students nationwide appeared for the Telangana SSC Board Exams in 2025, held between March 21 and April 4.
Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:
If the official websites are experiencing a crash due to heavy traffic, students can access their Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 through SMS.
Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.
To qualify for the TS SSC Board exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the Telangana BSE will announce the date for the compartment exams after the results are released.