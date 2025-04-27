TS SSC Result 2025: List of websites, steps-by-step guide to download Telangana Class 10 results

There is no official announcement about the Telangana SSC results for the 2025 release date yet. 

Livemint
Updated27 Apr 2025, 12:21 PM IST
TS SSC Result 2025
TS SSC Result 2025

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the Class 10 board exam results 2025. There is no official confirmation about the date and time of the announcement of the result yet.

Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Also Read | CBSE Result 2025 date: When is Class 10, 12 result expected?

TS SSC Result 2025: Websites to check the results

Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • results.bse. telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2025: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

Also Read | upmsp.edu.in, UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Mehak Jaiswal tops with 97% marks

TS SSC Result 2025: How to Check the Results

  • Go to the official website of BSE Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in
  • Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link given on the homepage
  • A new page will open; enter your login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Down your result and print a hard copy of the same for future reference

The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details in a press conference post the release of the result. After the SSC results are announced, the BSE will activate the result links on its official website.

Also Read | UK Board Result 2025 10th, 12th Direct Link: How to check scorecard

TS SSC Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify for the TS SSC Board exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana BSE after the results are released.

The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. Except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects, the exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationTS SSC Result 2025: List of websites, steps-by-step guide to download Telangana Class 10 results
MoreLess
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.