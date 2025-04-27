TS SSC Result 2025: List of websites, steps-by-step guide to download Telangana Class 10 results

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the Class 10 board exam results 2025. There is no official confirmation about the date and time of the announcement of the result yet.
Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:
Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.
The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details in a press conference post the release of the result. After the SSC results are announced, the BSE will activate the result links on its official website.
To qualify for the TS SSC Board exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana BSE after the results are released.
The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. Except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects, the exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
