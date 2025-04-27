TS SSC Result 2025: List of websites, steps-by-step guide to download Telangana Class 10 results

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the Class 10 board exam results 2025. There is no official confirmation about the date and time of the announcement of the result yet.

Advertisement

Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2025: Websites to check the results Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse. telangana.gov.in TS SSC Result 2025: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS SSC Result 2025: How to Check the Results Go to the official website of BSE Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link given on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Down your result and print a hard copy of the same for future reference The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details in a press conference post the release of the result. After the SSC results are announced, the BSE will activate the result links on its official website.

Advertisement

TS SSC Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks To qualify for the TS SSC Board exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35% marks. Students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana BSE after the results are released.