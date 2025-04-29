TS SSC Results 2025: Telangana Board to declare 10th scorecards at bse.telangana.gov.in, 4-steps to download marks memo

TS SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is preparing to announce TS SSC result 2025 soon. However, the official result declaration date has not been released yet. Telangana Board officials will share the results date and time on the official website.

After the results are declared, the official link to check results will be activated by the board. Students, who appeared for the exam, can check the TS SSC results at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Also Read | UP Board refutes fake news on 2025 exam results announcement date; check details

As many as 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam this year, as per BSE Telangana. A total of 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls registered for the Class 10th exams this year. The TS SSC exams were conducted between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state.

These three-hour long exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most of the subjects.

How to check TS SSC Results 2025 Follow the below mentioned steps to check TS SSC Results 2025:

Step 1: Visit the bse.telangana.gov.in and navigate to the results page.

Step 2: Enter your roll number on the 10th result login window.

Step 3: Click on Submit to check the result.

Step 4: Download and save the marks memo, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Those students who fail to qualify TS SSC exams in one or two subjects have another chance to pass Class 10 this year through the Supplementary examination. Last year, the supplementary exams were conducted between June 3 and June 13. The supplementary exam dates will most likely be announced with the TS SSC results.

Last year, the results were announced by IAS Burra Venkatesham at Godavari auditorium in which girls outperformed boys. Boys secured a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls secured a pass rate of 93.23%. Notably, the overall pass percentage for all candidates was registered to be 91.31%.