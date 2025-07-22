TS TET 2025 Results DECLARED! Check Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test scores at tgtet.aptonline.in; 4-simple steps here

TS TET 2025 Results Out: The Hyderabad Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, announced the TS TET Result 2025 on July 22 which are available on its official website. Candidates can check their Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) results for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 at the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

TS TET Result 2025: How to check Step 1: Visit TGTET official website at tgtet.aptonline.in

Step 2: Navigate to TGTET-June result link available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates need to enter 'Journal Number / Hall Ticket Number' , ‘Date of Birth’ and select 'Applied Exam Paper' before clicking on proceed.

Step 4: Check and download, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future use.

Candidates can also check TS TET Result 2025 on schooledu.telangana.gov.in. TS TET Result 2025: Pass percentage TGTET Convenor E Naveen Nicolas released the results on Tuesday, The Hindu reported. A total of 47,224 candidates appeared for Paper-I, out of which 29,043 candidates qualified the exam, bringing the pass percentage to 61.50 percent.

In Paper-II, Maths and Science pass percentage stood at 35.87 percent and for Social Studies at 31.73 percent. A total of 17,574 candidates qualified the Maths and Science Paper-II while 13,075 candidates passed Social Studies TGTET-June exam.

A total of Among 1,83,653 candidates who applied for TG-TET June 2025 exam, a total of 90,205 candidates appeared in the test. Candidates seeking teaching job in government schools across Telangana need to clear this teacher’s eligibility certification test.

However, qualifying marks for TS TET 2025 vary for reserved categories. Paper 1 exam is state level test for primary level teachers and Paper 2 is for upper primary level teachers.