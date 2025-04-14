TS TET 2025: Telangana teacher eligibility test registration starts on April 15–key dates, steps to apply and more

Telangana’s education department has released a notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TGTET) 2025 on its official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

According to the notification issued by the Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSE), the registration for TS TET 2025 will start on April 15, 2025, (Tuesday) and will remain open until April 30, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test must visit the TS DSE’s official website to check the details for exam registration.

The application can be filled out online through the official website once the application link is activated.

Exam dates for TS TET 2025 The examination for the Telangana State TET 2025 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and will be held online between June 15 and June 30, 2025.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions per day, each lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The morning session will be from 9:00 to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session will be from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.

It is to be noted that the detailed schedule for Paper I (Classes I to V) and Paper II (Classes VI to VIII) will be announced separately.

Eligibility criteria for TS TET 2025 Interested candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria to apply for Paper 1 or Paper 2 of the Telangana State TET 2025.

Paper I Eligibility – Candidates must have passed Intermediate with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ST/BC/PH) and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or equivalent.

Paper II Eligibility – Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.) with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ST/BC/PH) and a B.Ed. or B.Ed. (Special Education) qualification.