LIVE UPDATES

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: Telangana TET admit card released, download from schooledu.telangana.gov.in

7 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 10:45 PM IST

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The TS TET exam will take place from May 20 to June 2 this year in two shifts.