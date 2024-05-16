TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education Telangana released the admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, Thursday, May 16, on its official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
If not online, candidates can also collect their admit card from the Director, SCERT and Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days from May 15 to June 3. The exam will take place from May 20 to June 6 in Telangana.
The TS TET exam will take place from May 20 to June 2 this year in two shifts for each paper, that is, Paper 1, from 9 am to 11:30 am for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2, from 2 PM to 4:30 PM, is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates interested in teaching Classes 1 to 8 must take both exams. It is worth-mentioning that the validity of TS TET has been extended from seven years to a lifetime.
Catch all LIVE updates here on TS TET Hall Ticket 2024
Candidates will have to enter the following details:
- Journal number
- Date of birth
In case candidates face difficulty or unable to download the hall ticket, they should contact in person the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days till June 3, 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website — schooledu.telangana.gov.in OR tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
Step 2: On the home page, click on TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 link.
Step 3: Enter candidate ID, mobile number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ button.
Step 5: Download TSTET 2024 Hall Ticket.
Step 6: Get a hard copy for the exam day.
With the release of the admit cards, candidates now gear up for the exams beginning from May 20, 2024.
The following languages are offered under first Language in schools under State
Syllabus : Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marati, Tamil and Gujarati.
A Candidate has to choose one of these 8 languages under Language-I of TSTET and those candidates should have compulsorily studied that language either as medium of study or as first language at least up to Class X.
The candidates who studied CBSE/ICSE curriculum can choose the language which they have studied up to Class X.
The candidates at the time of applying for TS-TET should be in possession of the following minimum qualifications prescribed for category of I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper - II) separately.
As per the Department of School Education Telangana, the hall tickets are necessary to enter the examination hall and appear for the paper. Without a valid admit card, the Test Centre in-charge shall not permit candidates to appear for the examination under any circumstances.
In the TS TET 2024 exam, candidates from the General category must obtain a minimum of 60 percent to pass. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other differently-abled categories are required to achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks for passing. Meanwhile, candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) must secure a minimum of 50 percent marks to qualify.
The TS TET exam will take place from May 20 to June 2 this year in two shifts for each paper, that is, Paper 1, from 9 am to 11:30 am for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2, from 2 PM to 4:30 PM, is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates interested in teaching Classes 1 to 8 must take both exams. It is worth-mentioning that the validity of TS TET has been extended from seven years to a lifetime.
The Department of School Education Telangana is all set to release the admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) anytime today, Thursday, May 16, on its official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
