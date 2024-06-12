TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department School Education, Telangana is set to release the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, June 12.
Candidates who appeared for TS TET 2024 exam can check their scores on the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in.
The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3. The exam was administered in two sessions – first from 9 am to 11:30 am and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Once the results are declared, candidates can check the Telangana TET scores by following the below mentioned steps-
- Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
- Click on TS TET 2024 exam page.
- A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.
- Click on the link and enter your login details.
- Check and download the TET results.
- Take a prinout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: In order to pass TS TET 2024 exams, studnets from General category need to score 60 percent or above marks, BC (50 percent or above) and SC, ST, Differently-abled (40 percent or above)
The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3. The exam was administered in two sessions – first from 9 am to 11:30 am and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm
Step 1: Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on TS TET 2024 exam page.
Step 3: A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.
Step 4: Click on the link and enter your login details.
Step 5: Check and download the TET results.
Step 6: Take a prinout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Ahead of the results, the School Education Department has released the answer key of the exam.
The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The duration of TS TET 2024 exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes and all questions were compulsory. The exam pattern was as follows-
Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language I: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language II (English): 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Below mentioned are the cut-off marks for the Telangana TET examination-
General: 60 percent or above
BC: 50 percent or above
SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 percent or above