TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: Teacher Eligibility Test scores today on tstet2024.aptonline.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department School Education, Telangana will announce the TS TET 2024 results today. Students can check their scores at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in. Stay tuned for latest updates with Mint.

TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The TS TET 2024 exam was held in two shifts spanning 2 hours and 30 minutes and all questions were compulsory.

TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department School Education, Telangana is set to release the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, June 12. 

Candidates who appeared for TS TET 2024 exam can check their scores on the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in. 

The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3. The exam was administered  in two sessions – first from 9 am to 11:30 am and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Once the results are declared, candidates can check the Telangana TET scores by following the below mentioned steps-

  • Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS TET 2024 exam page.
  • A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.
  • Click on the link and enter your login details.
  • Check and download the TET results.
  • Take a prinout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
12 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: What is the passing marks for TS TET 2024 exams?

TS TET Result 2024 Live: In order to pass TS TET 2024 exams, studnets from General category need to score 60 percent or above marks, BC (50 percent or above) and SC, ST, Differently-abled (40 percent or above) 

12 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: TS TET 2024 exams were conducted in two shift

The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3. The exam was administered in two sessions – first from 9 am to 11:30 am and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

12 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: How to check TS TET scores?

Step 1: Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on TS TET 2024 exam page.

Step 3: A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your login details.

Step 5: Check and download the TET results.

Step 6: Take a prinout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

12 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: Answer Key OUT

TS TET Result 2024 Live: Ahead of the results, the School Education Department has released the answer key of the exam. 

12 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: When was Telangana TET exam conducted?

The Telangana TET exam spanning 2.5 hours was conducted by DSE Telangana between May 20 and June 3.

12 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: All to know about allocation of marks to various sections in TET exam

TS TET Result 2024 Live: The duration of TS TET 2024 exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes and all questions were compulsory. The exam pattern was as follows-

Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Language I: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Language II (English): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks

12 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST TS TET Result 2024 Live: What is the cut-off marks for the Telangana TET

TS TET Result 2024 Live: Below mentioned are the cut-off marks for the Telangana TET examination-

General: 60 percent or above

BC: 50 percent or above

SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 percent or above

