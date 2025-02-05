Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 05 2025 11:10:10
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,652.75 -0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 716.20 0.77%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 775.00 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 1.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.70 -0.61%
Business News/ Education / TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test scores to be OUT soon at tstet2024.aptonline.in
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test scores to be OUT soon at tstet2024.aptonline.in

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Candidates interested in applying for various teaching jobs across Telangana appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test. The exam consisted of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Stay tuned for more details on TS TET scorecard.

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for various teaching jobs across the state. (Yogendra Kumar )Premium
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for various teaching jobs across the state. (Yogendra Kumar )

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test result will be announced by the Department of School Education soon. Once the result is declared, candidates awaiting their result can check their scorecard on the official TS TET website. The results will be available on tstet2024.aptonline.in and schooledu.telangana.gov.in. 

How to check TS TET Result 2025?

The TS TET result will be announced in online mode on the 5th of February, according to the official notice. Candidates can download the marks by entering their details in the provided space. 

Candidates who appeared in the online written exam must follow below mentioned steps to access TS TET scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET

Step 2: Click on the “Download Results - TSTET 2024" on the homepage.

Step 3: The candidate will be directed to a new login page where essential details need to be provided.

Step 5: Click on submit and our marks will be displayed on your screen.

Save and download TS TET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

05 Feb 2025, 10:54:36 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Weightage of TS TET scores

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: According to the information bulletin, TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

05 Feb 2025, 10:49:34 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: What is the passing marks for TS TET exams?

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: As per DSE Telangana, General category candidates must score at least 60%, Backward Category 50%, and SC/ST/PWD candidates 40% to be declared pass in TS TET 2025.

05 Feb 2025, 10:32:49 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: When to expect provisional Answer Keys and OMR sheet?

TS TET Result 2024 Live: Provisional Answer Keys and Responses OMR sheet will also be published with TS TET results.

05 Feb 2025, 10:21:59 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: How to check scores?

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: 5-steps to check TS TET scores are given below-

  • Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS TET 2024 exam page.
  • The user will be directed to a new window that will display TS TET marksheet download link.
  • Click on the link and enter your login details.
  • Check and download the TET results.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

05 Feb 2025, 10:15:38 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: What to check on scorecard?

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates must check the following details on the TS TET scorecard-

Name of Candidate, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name/husband's name, category of candidate, marks scored in each subject, subject selected and total marks.

05 Feb 2025, 09:49:45 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Validity timespan of TSTET Certificate

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: The TS TET qualifying certificates have lifetime validity, as per the latest guidelines of the Government of Telangana.

05 Feb 2025, 10:55:49 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check TSTET Result?

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates who appeared in the online written exam can check the result through the official websites links given below:

  • https://tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
  • www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue