TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test result will be announced by the Department of School Education soon. Once the result is declared, candidates awaiting their result can check their scorecard on the official TS TET website. The results will be available on tstet2024.aptonline.in and schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
How to check TS TET Result 2025?
The TS TET result will be announced in online mode on the 5th of February, according to the official notice. Candidates can download the marks by entering their details in the provided space.
Candidates who appeared in the online written exam must follow below mentioned steps to access TS TET scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET
Step 2: Click on the “Download Results - TSTET 2024" on the homepage.
Step 3: The candidate will be directed to a new login page where essential details need to be provided.
Step 5: Click on submit and our marks will be displayed on your screen.
Save and download TS TET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: According to the information bulletin, TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: As per DSE Telangana, General category candidates must score at least 60%, Backward Category 50%, and SC/ST/PWD candidates 40% to be declared pass in TS TET 2025.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Provisional Answer Keys and Responses OMR sheet will also be published with TS TET results.
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates must check the following details on the TS TET scorecard-
Name of Candidate, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name/husband's name, category of candidate, marks scored in each subject, subject selected and total marks.
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: The TS TET qualifying certificates have lifetime validity, as per the latest guidelines of the Government of Telangana.
TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates who appeared in the online written exam can check the result through the official websites links given below:
- https://tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
- www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in