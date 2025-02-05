TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test scores to be OUT soon at tstet2024.aptonline.in

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:08 AM IST

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Candidates interested in applying for various teaching jobs across Telangana appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test. The exam consisted of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Stay tuned for more details on TS TET scorecard.