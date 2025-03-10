Hello User
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: Telangana recruitment exam results to be OUT shortly at tspsc.gov.in; steps to check

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: TSPSC will announce the group 1 services recruitment exam results ‘very shortly’, a recent notification said. Candidates can check their scores at the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Stay tuned for TSPSC Group 1 Results LIVE Updates

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Public Service Commission will declare the group 1 services recruitment exam results in a short while, as per recent notification.
