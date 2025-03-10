TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) is preparing to announce the group 1 services recruitment exam results “very shortly", a recent notification said. Candidates can check the TSPSC group 1 scores at the official website tspsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 posts.
Catch all updates about TSPSC Group 1 Results here
TSPSC notification said, “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly."
The TSPSC group 1 mains exam was conducted on October 21 between 2 pm and 5 pm to recruit candidates for 563 posts. After clearing the prelims examination, a total of 31,382 candidates qualified for the mains examination.
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: A total of 31,382 candidates qualified for the mains examination.
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: The TSPSC warned candidates about false and misleading news on social media in a recent web note.
“Commission has taken a serious note of certain false/misleading news that is being spread/published in some social media platforms with regard to Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No: 02/2024). The information is totally false, misleading and unfounded. Commission has filed a police complaint against the social media platform and also decided to file a criminal defamation suit for spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image of this Constitutional body and create unrest among the Group-I aspirants," TSPSC stated.
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates must track Telangana Public Service Commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in, to check the TSPSC group 1 scores.
TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 LIVE: Follow the below mentioned steps to check TSPSC group 1 result 2025 when announced -
Step 1: Visit the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TSPSC group 1 result link
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the pdf