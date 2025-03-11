TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 LIVE: The TSPSC will release results for the group 2 services recruitment exam held in December 2024. The provisional answer key was released in January 2025. Results will be available at tspsc.gov.in.
The Group 2 examination was held in four sessions. Papers 1 and 2 were conducted on December 15 and papers 3 and 4 on December 16.
TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
Step 1: Go to the official TSPSC website – tspsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link for Group 2 services on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit
Step 4: Check the results and download your marksheet.
