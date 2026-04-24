UBSE UK Board Results 2026: Class 10, 12 Results on April 25 at uaresults.nic.in — How to check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25. The UBSE board exams for 2026 were held across the state from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams were conducted between January 16 and February 15 at schools and designated centres.
The results will be available on the official websites —
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in.
Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their marksheets by entering details such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.
Download and save it for future reference.
If the website is down or internet is unavailable, use SMS
For Class 10: Type UK10 Roll Number
For Class 12: Type UK12 Roll Number
Send the message to 5676750
Your result will be delivered to your mobile shortly
Open the DigiLocker app or website
Log in using your registered mobile number
Navigate to the Education section
Click on the UBSE result link.
Enter the required information in the specified fields. Once submitted, your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which you can download and save for future reference.
The marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise scores, total marks, pass or fail status, and division. Students should carefully review all the information to ensure its accuracy.