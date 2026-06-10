UGC clears three foreign universities to begin intake process: Where will they set up their campuses & more

The University Grants Commission (UGC) cleared three foreign universities to establish campuses in India, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

to strengthen the country's bid to become a global education hub under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ministry said.

Which three foreign universities will set up campuses in India? Where? According to the Education Ministry, two UK universities and one Australian university were granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) on Tuesday:

University of Bristol, United Kingdom

University of York, United Kingdom

University of New South Wales, Australia Both the UK universities will set up campuses in Mumbai, while the Australian university will establish its campus in Bengaluru.

‘Important step in NEP 2020’: Dharmendra Pradhan Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the upcoming campuses of the three universities will mark an important step in advancing the internationalisation of the education vision outlined in NEP 2020.

He said these universities were aligned with two of India's most dynamic knowledge, technology, and innovation hotspots, and with Bengaluru, which was the new Silicon Valley of the eastern part of the world.

According to a statement, the UGC regulations provide a transparent, streamlined and time-bound framework for globally reputed institutions to establish campuses in the country, while maintaining institutional autonomy and global standards.

The ministry said the initiative reflects the growing confidence of leading global institutions in India's regulatory and academic ecosystem and contributes to the creation of a globally competitive, inclusive and future-ready higher education landscape.

Which courses will these foreign universities offer? The University of Bristol will establish its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, with proposed programmes in such areas as immersive arts , finance , data science , economics , business management , and entrepreneurship and innovation .

will establish its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, with proposed programmes in such areas as , , , , , and . The University of York will establish its first overseas campus in Mumbai, with proposed programmes in finance , computer science with artificial intelligence , cybersecurity, business , economics , creative industries , and management .

will establish its first overseas campus in Mumbai, with proposed programmes in , with , cybersecurity, , , , and . The University of New South Wales will establish UNSW Bengaluru, scheduled to open in August at Manyata Business Park. The campus will offer programmes in business, CS, cybersecurity, renewable energy, health, transport, and education. These campuses are expected to create new opportunities for Indian students and deepen India's education partnerships with the UK and Australia.

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More foreign universities in India? Five LoAs have now been issued to Foreign Higher Educational Institutions, including the University of Southampton and the University of Liverpool, the ministry said.

The University of Southampton commenced academic operations from the 2025-26 session.

The UGC has also issued 10 Letters of Intent (LoIs) to other globally renowned FHEIs from the UK, US, Australia, and Italy to establish campuses across India.

In addition, Deakin University, University of Wollongong, and Queen's University Belfast have already started operations in GIFT City, it added.