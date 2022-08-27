Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / UGC declares 21 fake universities, highest in Delhi; See complete list here

UGC declares 21 fake universities, highest in Delhi; See complete list here

The UGC keeps releasing lists of fake universities across the country.
2 min read . 09:23 AM ISTLivemint

  • The UGC has further warned students against taking admission in to these universities.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as ‘fake’ and are not empowered to confer any degree. Of the 21 fake universities, majority are from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as ‘fake’ and are not empowered to confer any degree. Of the 21 fake universities, majority are from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The commission has further warned students against taking admission in to these universities. The UGC keeps releasing lists of fake universities across the country.

The commission has further warned students against taking admission in to these universities. The UGC keeps releasing lists of fake universities across the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In 2021, UGC had declared 24 "self-styled" institutes as fake. Last year, Uttar Pradesh had the highest fake universities followed by Delhi.

“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC said in a press release on Friday.

According to the UGC Act 1956, under Section 22 states that, the right to confer or grant degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word ‘University’ by any institution other than a university established as stated above, it further states.

Here is the list of the 21 Fake Universities in India as listed by UGC:

Delhi

1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences

2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj

3. United Nations University

4. Vocational University

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University

6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh

9. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

10. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

11. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university)

12. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

West Bengal

13. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

14. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Odisha

15. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad

16. North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

Karnataka

17. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Maharashtra

18. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Andhra Pradesh

19. Christ New Testament Deemed University

Kerala

20. St. John's University, Kishanattam

Puducherrv

21. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.