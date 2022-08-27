UGC declares 21 fake universities, highest in Delhi; See complete list here

UGC declares 21 fake universities, highest in Delhi; See complete list here2 min read . 09:23 AM IST
The UGC has further warned students against taking admission in to these universities.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as ‘fake’ and are not empowered to confer any degree. Of the 21 fake universities, majority are from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.
The commission has further warned students against taking admission in to these universities. The UGC keeps releasing lists of fake universities across the country.
In 2021, UGC had declared 24 "self-styled" institutes as fake. Last year, Uttar Pradesh had the highest fake universities followed by Delhi.
“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC said in a press release on Friday.
According to the UGC Act 1956, under Section 22 states that, the right to confer or grant degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.
Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word ‘University’ by any institution other than a university established as stated above, it further states.
Here is the list of the 21 Fake Universities in India as listed by UGC:
Delhi
1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences
2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj
3. United Nations University
4. Vocational University
5. ADR-Centric Juridical University
6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).
Uttar Pradesh
9. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
10. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
11. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university)
12. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.
West Bengal
13. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
14. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
Odisha
15. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad
16. North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology
Karnataka
17. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Maharashtra
18. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Andhra Pradesh
19. Christ New Testament Deemed University
Kerala
20. St. John's University, Kishanattam
Puducherrv
21. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education