The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh warning to students and parents against seeking admission to unrecognised universities, flagging 32 institutions across India that do not have the authority to award degrees. Delhi accounts for the largest share, with 12 institutions on the list, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four.

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The latest advisory, issued on November 17, highlights the risks of enrolling in institutions that are not recognised by India's higher education regulator. A comparison of the UGC's March 2023 and February 2026 lists shows that 18 of the 20 institutions identified in 2023 continue to feature on the latest list.

The UGC's warning is particularly relevant for students preparing for university admissions, as degrees awarded by institutions without the requisite legal authority may not be recognised for higher education, government recruitment or professional purposes.

Why has the UGC issued a fresh warning? The latest advisory follows directions from the Supreme Court, which asked the UGC and other regulatory bodies to publicly caution students against enrolling in unauthorised educational institutions. The court's intervention came after reports of an alleged fake medical college operating from a farmhouse in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

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In its October 9 order, the Supreme Court directed the concerned authorities to issue public warnings to ensure that prospective students do not fall prey to institutions making misleading claims about their recognition status and degrees.

The UGC had earlier written to state education authorities in April 2023, seeking action against institutions allegedly violating provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. Follow-up communications were sent in July, while another letter in September asked the institutions concerned to submit compliance reports within 15 days.

The Education Ministry also informed Parliament in August 2026 that state governments had been asked to register FIRs and take steps to shut down unauthorised institutions.

However, the presence of an institution on the latest UGC list does not, by itself, establish that it is still operating. It also does not indicate that enforcement action has not been initiated against it.

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UGC fake university list 2026: State-wise names of all 32 institutions The UGC has identified 32 institutions across 12 states and Union Territories. Delhi accounts for more than one-third of the total, with 12 institutions. Here is the complete state-wise list flagged by the commission.

Delhi: 12 institutions Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

National Institute of Management Solution

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Uttar Pradesh: 4 institutions Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Mahamaya Technical University

Andhra Pradesh: 2 institutions

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India Karnataka: 2 institutions Global Human Peace University

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth

Kerala: 2 institutions

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala Maharashtra: 2 institutions Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth Puducherry: 2 institutions Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education West Bengal: 2 institutions Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research Rajasthan: 1 institution Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 institution

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Haryana: 1 institution Magic & Art University, 308A, Dashmesh Plaza Jharkhand: 1 institution Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education) Delhi accounts for the highest number of institutions on the list Delhi has 12 of the 32 institutions identified by the UGC. This is an increase from the eight institutions listed in the national capital in March 2023. All eight institutions named in the earlier list continue to feature in the latest one, while four additional institutions have been included.

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Uttar Pradesh ranks second, with four institutions. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and West Bengal have two institutions each. Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand have one institution each.

How can students check whether a university is recognised by the UGC? Students should verify an institution's recognition status before applying for admission or paying any fees. A university's website, advertisements, brochures or social media pages should not be treated as proof of its legitimacy.

The UGC has advised students and parents to independently verify the following: UGC recognition: Check whether the university is recognised by the commission and legally authorised to award degrees.

Course approval: Confirm whether the specific course or programme has the necessary regulatory approvals.

Online and distance education: Students applying for online or distance-learning courses should verify that the institution has permission to offer the programme.

Off-campus centres: Check whether the university is authorised to operate the particular off-campus centre from which the course is being offered.

Official records: Cross-check the institution's details through the UGC and relevant regulatory authorities' official websites. Students can access the UGC's official university information and category-wise lists through its website.

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What happens if a student enrols in a fake university? A degree awarded by an institution that does not have the legal authority to grant recognised qualifications may not be accepted for higher education, government recruitment or other professional purposes.

Students who enrol in such institutions risk losing years of study and substantial amounts paid as fees. They may also face difficulties when applying for jobs, competitive examinations or further education.

The UGC's latest advisory underlines the importance of checking an institution's recognition status and the approvals applicable to a specific course before taking admission or making any payment.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.