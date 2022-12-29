UGC NET 2023 dates declared by NTA. Direct link to register, other details here

The National testing Agency has declared the dates for conducting the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) on its official website. The exams will be conducted from 23 February to 10 March 2023, the official notification read.
Interested candidates can check the official notification on the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
The December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were also combined/merged this year.
UGC chairman M Jagdish Kumar on Thursday said that candidates can apply for the national exam from today, that is, Thursday, 29 December. He further informed that candidates can submit their applications till 5 pm on 17 January 2023.
"The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 10," he said.
The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects. The exam is conducted twice a year.
