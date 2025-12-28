UGC NET 2025 admit card OUT: How to download hall ticket for exam on 31 December; direct link here

The UGC NET admit card has been released for the exam scheduled on 31 December. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is slate to conduct the national level exam from between 31 December and 7 January 2026. The UGC NET exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for Law, Social Work, Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri and Konkani subjects, scheduled for Wednesday.

Candidates can download the admit card for UGC NET 31 December exam from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Essential login credentials needed to access UGC NET December admit card include application number and date of birth. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre on the exam day and produce it on demand. Entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

How to download UGC NET 2025 Dec admit card? Follow the steps given below to download UGC NET 2025 December admit card:

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select UGC NET Dec 2025 admit card download link

Step 3: Log in using the 'Application Number', ‘Date of Birth’ and security pin.

Step 4: Download the UGC NET 2025 admit card and take a printout for future use.

UGC NET exam dates: 31 December 2025, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 January 2026

UGC in its notice dated 27 December stated, “TakeThe National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET December 2025 Examination for 85 subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country on 31 December 2025, 02 January 2026, 03 January 2026, 05 January 2026, 06 January 2026 and 07 January 2026.”

For grievance and redressal, candidates must approach NTA's help desk., The notification adds, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.”

Notably, advance examination city intimation slip was released eight days ago — on 20 December. UGC NET exam will consist of two sections — Paper 1 and 2. Both sections will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. In the first paper, there will be 50 questions carrying 100 marks while the second paper with 100 questions will be of 200 marks. The three-hour long exam will be conducted only in English and Hindi, except for language papers.