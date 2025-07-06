UGC NET 2025: NTA opens answer key challenge window; how to raise objections, last date, fee, other details here

UGC NET 2025: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025 provisional answer key was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 5 at the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On Sunday, July 6, the testing agency opened the UGC NET 2025 answer key challenge window.

UGC NET June exam 2025: How to challenge provisional answer key

To raise objections or challenge answers in UGC NET 2025 June session Provisional Answer Key, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on “UGC-NET June-2025: Click Here to Answer Key Challenge” link

Step 3: Login using application number, Date of Birth and security pin.

Step 4: Select “View Answer Sheet” for marked responses.

Step 5: To challenge the answer key, click on the link “Challenge” and raise the relevant objections. Notably, Question IDs will be given in sequential order.

Step 6: After uploading supporting documents, pay the requisite fee by clicking on ‘Pay Now’ to finally submit your application.

The application window is open till July 8, 5:00 PM, and the fee payment portal also closes at the same date and time. Applicants must pay a fee of 200 per question to raise objection.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," the examination conducting agency said in its notice dated July 5.

It added, "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final."

UGC NET June exam

The UGC NET June exam was held in two shifts on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. The three-hour long exam began at 9:00 AM for the first shift and at 12:00 noon for the second one.

