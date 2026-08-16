UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA releases fresh notice; how to download provisional key, response sheet

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the UGC NET provisional answer key 2026 today, 16 August. Candidates who appeared for the June session will be able to check their answer key at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In a post on X on 14 August, NTA had announced UGC NET provisional answer key release date.

“The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website,” the post said.

What does the official notice say about release of UGC NET provisional answer key?

NTA's official notification dated 10 August states, “The provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEE A (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.”

It added, “Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication.”

Candidates will be able to access their UGC NET response sheet along with the question paper and provisional answer key. The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted between 22 and 30 June, covering 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D programmes.

NTA releases new notice

The testing agency in latest notice published on 16 August states, “NTA is uploading the provisional answer keys and inviting challenges for 84 subjects. In respect of the three remaining subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, a committee was constituted to look into the complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of this committee, a public notice with regard to these 3 subjects is being issued separately, later today.”

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