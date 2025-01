UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised schedule for UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 exam. The January 15 exam which was postponed due to in light of Makar Sakranti, Pongal and other celebrations will now be held on January 21 and 27.

