UGC NET December Results 2023: NTA to announce scores tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.ac.in; here's how to check
UGC NET December Results 2023: The NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2023 exam for 9,45,918 candidates in 292 cities across the country.
UGC NET December Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 results tomorrow i.e. on 17 January. Once the results are out, candidates can check their UGC NET 2023 December results on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on 10 January, however, due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates, therefore, the new date for the results was given.