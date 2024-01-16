UGC NET December Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 results tomorrow i.e. on 17 January. Once the results are out, candidates can check their UGC NET 2023 December results on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on 10 January, however, due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates, therefore, the new date for the results was given. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTA had conducted UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 6 December-19 December. Earlier on 3 January, the UGC NET December 2023 had released the provisional answer key and the date to raise objection was 5 January.

Here's how to check UGC NET December 2023 results: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open the UGC NET 2023 December cycle results link on the homepage.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Download for future use.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

