UGC NET June 2025 Exam: City intimation slip OUT, check steps to download, website and more

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the Advance City Intimation Slip for the UGC NET 2025 exam on its official website. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2025 exam for the June session will be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

According to the details, the UGC NET 2025 city slip is the first official communication with the candidates regarding the students' exam centre venue.

Applicants can download the UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip from the official website. The UGC NET 2025 admit card will also be issued after the release of the city slip.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: Where to check Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card and exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: Exam shift timings UGC NET June 2025 Exam: The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: How to check admit card Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip link, as required.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Check your admit card/ exam city slip and download the document.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: When will exam begin UGC NET June exam is scheduled to begin on June 25. The exam will continue till June 29.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam: Exam city slip before admit card NTA will first release the exam city slip, and admit cards will be released after that.