UGC NET June 2025 exam revised schedule OUT; check how to download, website, date, time and more

UGC NET June 2025 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session and released the subject-wise schedule for the NTA UGC NET 2025 June session on its official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official release, the exam will begin on 25 June 2025 and will conclude on 29 June 2025. Earlier, it was supposed to start from 21 June.

The notice further mentioned that NTA will notify about the City of Exam Centre on its website prior to 10 days of the UGC NET June Exam 2025.

UGC NET June 2025 exam: Exam timing The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET June 2025 exam: About Test paper As per the details, the Test paper will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. During the exam, there will be no break between the papers.

Paper 1 will comprise 100-mark questions, and Paper II will comprise 200-mark questions. Except for language papers, the medium of the Question Paper shall be English and Hindi only. All the candidates will have to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

UGC NET June 2025 exam: Steps to download schedule Step 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Step 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET June 2025 exam: Steps to download UGC NET 2025 admit card Step 1: Open the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link titled "UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Download"

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Enter the credentials

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for exam day use.

UGC NET June 2025 exam: Positions the exam offers 1. Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

2. Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

3. Admission to Ph.D only for 85 subjects in CBT mode.