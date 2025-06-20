UGC NET June 2025: NTA releases city intimation slip at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; 4-quick steps to check

UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip for June session of UGC NET 2025 exam. Candidates who registered for the exam can check their exam city at the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Essential credentials needed to check scorecard include application number and date of birth.

The exam will be conducted from June 25 to June 29 this year. The notice dated June 19 states, “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC-NET June 2025 shall be issued later."

The Testing Agency will conduct UGC NET June 2025 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a total of 85 subjects. UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will commence at 9:00 am while the second shift exam will begin at 3:00 pm.

In case of any discrepancies in the city slip or difficulty in accessing the UGC-NET June 2025 Examination City Intimation Slip, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET June 2025 City Slip? Candidates can check below the steps to download the Exam City Slip for the UGC NET 2025 June session.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2025 June session link

Step 3: A login window will appear where login credentials — application number and date of birth — need to be entered.

Step 4: Check exam city in the UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip displayed on the screen.