UGC NET June 2025 Result: NTA to announce result on 22 July; steps to check, websites and more

UGC NET June 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said that it will announce the results of the UGC NET June 2025 cycle on 22 July on its official website.

Advertisement

All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in the country from 25-29 June, while the provisional answer key was released on 5 July.

The NTA allowed the candidates, who found discrepancies in the provisional answer key, to raise objections between 6-8 July. These were reviewed by a panel of subject experts and in case a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key is revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result is prepared based on the revised answer key.

The NTA mentioned that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge and the final answer key will be considered final.

Advertisement

UGC NET June 2025 Result: Steps to check result Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the public notice section and click on the 'UGC NET June 2025 Result' link

Step 3: Log in using application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: View and download result

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

UGC NET June 2025 Result: What’s Next After the Result? All the candidates, who would qualify for the Assistant Professorship or JRF, would be eligible to apply for academic and research positions in Indian higher education institutions.

The e-certificates and JRF award letters will be made available on the official website after the scorecard release.

UGC NET June 2025 Result: Exam dates The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in the country from 25-29 June.