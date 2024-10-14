UGC NET Result 2024: Candidates awaiting the UGC NET results must be prepared with two essential details, namely application number and date of birth, to check the UGC NET result 2024 online as soon as it is released at the official website, nta.ac.in

UGC NET June Result 2024: The results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 re-exam are expected to be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely announce the scores in the coming few days since the final answer key of the examination has been released, which is typically followed by the result declaration.

Candidates awaiting the UGC NET results must be prepared with two essential details, namely the application number and date of birth, to check the UGC NET result 2024 online as soon as it is released on the official website, nta.ac.in.

To access the UGC NET 2024 scorecard, candidates need to follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at www.ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link.

Step 3: Provide all the login details and click on Submit.

Step 4: Save and download the scorecard displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy.

The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted in two shifts between August 21 and September 4.

The morning shift exam commenced at 9.30 am and concluded by 12.30 pm, while the evening shift exam began at 3:00 pm and concluded by 6:00 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting scorecards as the provisional answer keys of the test were released in two phases, and the objection window closed on September 14.

Notably, full marks will be awarded to those candidates who attempted the question and chose one of the correct answers, in case a question had multiple correct answers. It is important to note that the final answer keys were prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.