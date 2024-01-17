UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 exam results today i.e. 17 January. Once the results are out, candidates can check their UGC NET 2023 December exam scores on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in . The UGC NET December 2023 exams were conducted in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 6 December-19 December.

Earlier on 3 January, the UGC NET December 2023 had released the provisional answer key and the date to raise objection was 5 January.

Here's how to check UGC NET December 2023 results:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the activated link of ‘UGC NET 2023 December results' on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2023 December results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results for future use.

Earlier, the December exam results were scheduled to be announced on 10 January, however, due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates, therefore, the new date for the results was given.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, from next week, first session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to take place i.e. between January 24 and February 1. The admit card for the exams will be issued '3 days before the actual date of the examination." After the JEE Main exams ends, the CBSE Class 12 exams are also scheduled to begin i.e. from 15 February and will conclude on 2 April.

