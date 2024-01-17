UGC NET Result 2023: NTA to announce December exam results today on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here's how to check
UGC NET Result 2023: NTA will announce UGC NET December 2023 exam results today. Candidates can check their scores on the official website.
UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 exam results today i.e. 17 January. Once the results are out, candidates can check their UGC NET 2023 December exam scores on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2023 exams were conducted in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 6 December-19 December.