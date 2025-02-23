Hello User
UGC NET Result 2024: Scores OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; 5 simple steps to download scorecard here

UGC NET Result 2024: Scores OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; 5 simple steps to download scorecard here

Written By Fareha Naaz

UGC NET Result 2024: The UGC NET December 2024 results have been announced by NTA. Candidates can check scores at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer key has also been released. 

UGC NET Result 2024: Candidates can access their scores at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2024: The University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET December 2024) results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The commission has also released the final answer key.

How to download UGC NET Result 2024?

Follow the below mentioned steps to download UGC NET Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'UGC NET Dec Scorecard 2024 link'

Step 3: Provide the login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Download the UGC NET Dec Scorecard 2024 and save it. Take a printout for future reference.

A total of 6,49,490 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December Exam, out of which 5,158 candidates obtained the qualifying marks for JRF, and Assistant Professorship.

UGC NET Result 2024 final answer key

Follow the below mentioned steps to download UGC NET Result 2024 final answer key

Step 1: Open the official website; ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select UGC NET Dec Final Answer Key 2024 link.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open.

Step 4: Download the final answer key.

