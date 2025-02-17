UGC NET Result 2024-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of UGC NET December 2024 exam which were held in January 2025. Once the results are declared, students can check their results on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

When are UGC NET 2024-25 results expected to release? Currently, there is no official confirmation from the NTA, however, several media reports claim that the final answer key and results will be out soon. Notably, the results will not be decalred.

UGC NET Result 2024-25: How to check UGC NET Result? Step 1: Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC NET Result December session link.

Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference

Also Read | RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

UGC NET 2024-25 results: Provisional answer key released Earlier on Janaury 31, the NTA had released the provisional answer key and given time till February 3 to raise objections.

UGC NET 2024-25 Results: What does past trend show? In UGC NET June 2024 exams, the provisional answer key was declared on September 7 while the results were declared on October 17, i.e. almost after a gap of over a month.

Prior to that, during the UGC NET December 2023 exams, the provisional answer key was declared on January 3, 2024 while the results were declared on January 19, 2024.

When were UGC NET December session exams held? The UGC NET December 2024 Examination were conducted on 3rd, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 16th, 21 and 27th January 2025.