The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the University Grants Commission UGC NET Result 2025 result on Monday, February 10. The result will be declared on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET was conducted in two shifts from January 3 to January 27, 2025. On February 3, NTA closed the answer key objection window. After submitting objections, experts will review it and release a final/revised answer key and results.
Step 1: Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the UGC NET Result December session link.
Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.
|Exam
Dates
|Provisional Answer Key
|Result Date
|Gap (Days)
|UGC NET June 2024
|Aug 21 - Sep 5, 2024
|September 7, 2024
|October 17, 2024
|42
|UGC NET December 2023
|Dec 6 - Dec 19, 2023
|January 3, 2024
|January 19, 2024
|31
|UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 1)
|Jun 13 - Jun 17, 2023
|July 6, 2023
|July 25, 2023
|38
|UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 2)
|Jun 19 - Jun 22, 2023
|July 6, 2023
|July 25, 2023
|33
UGC NET tests the candidates for eligibility to receive the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), be appointed as assistant professors and be admitted to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is held twice a year, mostly in June and December, and covers over 85 subjects.
UGC NET 2025 results will give details regarding the qualifying status, candidate's name, roll number, application number, category, subject name and total marks secured. Candidates will be required to score atleast 40% for the General category and 35% for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Tribes, and Scheduled Caste categories.
