Business News/ Education / UGC NET Result 2025: NTA scorecards expected today | How to check results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2025: NTA scorecards expected today | How to check results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Livemint

UGC NET assesses candidates for Junior Research Fellowship, assistant professor roles, and PhD admissions in India. Results are expected on February 10; candidates must achieve a minimum percentage based on their category.

UGC NET Result 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the University Grants Commission UGC NET Result 2025 result on Monday, February 10. The result will be declared on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Final Answer Key Released?

UGC NET was conducted in two shifts from January 3 to January 27, 2025. On February 3, NTA closed the answer key objection window. After submitting objections, experts will review it and release a final/revised answer key and results.

How to check UGC NET Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC NET Result December session link.

Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Provisional answer key result date in the last few years

Exam
Dates		Provisional Answer KeyResult DateGap (Days)
UGC NET June 2024Aug 21 - Sep 5, 2024September 7, 2024October 17, 202442
UGC NET December 2023Dec 6 - Dec 19, 2023January 3, 2024January 19, 202431
UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 1)Jun 13 - Jun 17, 2023July 6, 2023July 25, 202338
UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 2)Jun 19 - Jun 22, 2023July 6, 2023July 25, 202333

UGC NET tests the candidates for eligibility to receive the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), be appointed as assistant professors and be admitted to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is held twice a year, mostly in June and December, and covers over 85 subjects.

UGC NET 2025 results will give details regarding the qualifying status, candidate's name, roll number, application number, category, subject name and total marks secured. Candidates will be required to score atleast 40% for the General category and 35% for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Tribes, and Scheduled Caste categories.

