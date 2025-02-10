UGC NET assesses candidates for Junior Research Fellowship, assistant professor roles, and PhD admissions in India. Results are expected on February 10; candidates must achieve a minimum percentage based on their category.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the University Grants Commission UGC NET Result 2025 result on Monday, February 10. The result will be declared on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Final Answer Key Released? UGC NET was conducted in two shifts from January 3 to January 27, 2025. On February 3, NTA closed the answer key objection window. After submitting objections, experts will review it and release a final/revised answer key and results.

How to check UGC NET Result? Step 1: Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC NET Result December session link.

Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Provisional answer key result date in the last few years

Exam

Dates Provisional Answer Key Result Date Gap (Days) UGC NET June 2024 Aug 21 - Sep 5, 2024 September 7, 2024 October 17, 2024 42 UGC NET December 2023 Dec 6 - Dec 19, 2023 January 3, 2024 January 19, 2024 31 UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 1) Jun 13 - Jun 17, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 25, 2023 38 UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 2) Jun 19 - Jun 22, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 25, 2023 33

UGC NET tests the candidates for eligibility to receive the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), be appointed as assistant professors and be admitted to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is held twice a year, mostly in June and December, and covers over 85 subjects.