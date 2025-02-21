UGC NET Result December 2024-25 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET December 2024) results soon.
The UGC NET result 2024 is slated to be released by February 21, reported The Indian Express. The candidate can download the UGC NET result/scorecard from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. In addition to the results, the commission will release the final answer key.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: When was provisional answer key released?
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA released the UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key, question papers and recorded responses on January 31. Candidates were permitted to raise objections till February 3 on the payment of ₹200 for each question.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Where to check results?
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Candidates can download the UGC NET 2024 results from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: When was UGC NET 2024 conducted?
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA conducted UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025.