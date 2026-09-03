UGC opens applications for Open and Distance Learning, online courses for 2026-27: Check timeline, key details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the application window for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) aiming to gain approval for offering programs via Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online formats, targeting the January–February 2027 academic session and beyond.

Institutions can apply between September 1 and September 15, as per the UGC notice released on August 31.

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All submissions must be made online through the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal.

Following the online submission, institutions must dispatch the original affidavit along with all relevant annexures in physical form. The documents need to be delivered to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at 35 Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi, no later than September 25.

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Submitting the application does not automatically secure approval, UGC said. The UGC will review every proposal to verify that the institution fulfills the prescribed regulations for conducting online and open-and-distance-learning programmes.

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Online, distance courses require UGC recognition The Commission stated that eligible institutions may apply to offer online programmes at any time during the year, and Category‑I institutions may similarly submit applications to run ODL programmes year‑round. Institutions that intend to start or continue online or distance-learning courses for the January–February 2027 intake and subsequent sessions must submit their applications by the prescribed deadlines.

The UGC advised institutions to consult the Distance Education Bureau’s website for information on application fees and other updates regarding the recognition process.

The notice was signed by Sudeep Singh Jain, Secretary, UGC, on August 31.

Jamia adds 11 new online, distance courses for 2026-27; admission deadline extended to Sept 8 Meanwhile, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has added 11 new certificate and diploma courses for the 2026-27 academic year, taking the total number of programmes offered by the centre to 60.

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The university has also extended the admission application deadline for all programmes until September 8. The earlier deadline was August 10.

The newly launched courses include certificate programmes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Russian, along with programmes focused on photography and video editing, anchoring and broadcast presentation, and Indian Knowledge Systems.

CDOE has also introduced a Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media and an Advanced Diploma in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building, the university said.

The expansion is intended to make distance and online learning more accessible while helping students develop academic, language and industry-oriented practical skills.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi welcomed the launch of the additional programmes and stressed the importance of creating more academic opportunities through courses focused on relevant and practical skills.

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The university said the decision to extend the application deadline was taken following requests from prospective applicants, with the recommendation made by CDOE Director Aslam Khan.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X