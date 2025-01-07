People having a postgraduate degrees in Master of Engineering (ME) and Masters of Technology (MTech), with at least 55 pc marks, to directly get recruited to the Assistant Professor level without qualifying

UGC News: In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed new guidelines that will allow individuals holding postgraduate degrees in Master of Engineering (M.E.) and Master of Technology (MTech), with a minimum of 55% marks, to be directly recruited as Assistant Professors without the need to qualify for the National Eligibility Test (NET).

The UGC's proposed draft norms suggest that industry experts and senior professionals from fields such as public administration and public policy may soon be eligible for appointment as Vice Chancellors, broadening the criteria for leadership roles in higher education.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 will replace the 2018 guidelines.

UGC Draft Regulations 2025: Key Proposed Changes The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled draft regulations that will significantly alter faculty recruitment and promotion in Indian higher education.

Under the new guidelines, candidates holding a PhD in one subject can teach based on their highest academic qualification, allowing for greater flexibility.

For instance, a candidate with a PhD in chemistry, a bachelor's in mathematics, and a master's in physics would now qualify to teach chemistry.

Furthermore, individuals who pass the National Eligibility Test (NET) in a subject different from their previous academic focus, or a subject they did their masters in can also teach the subject, they wrote their PhD thesis on.

Scope of Qualifications The draft also extends the scope of qualifications by introducing provisions that recognise professional achievements, such as innovative teaching methods, digital content creation, and contributions to research funding.

UGC's proposed draft eliminates the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system previously used for faculty promotions.

Vice Chancellor Eligibility The UGC's proposed norms broaden eligibility for the position of Vice Chancellor, allowing professionals with at least ten years of senior-level experience in industry or public administration to apply, provided they have made significant academic contributions.

The selection process will now involve a three-member panel instead of the previous larger committee, ensuring a more streamlined approach. This panel will consist of nominees from the Visitor or Chancellor, the UGC, and the university's apex body.

Promotion to Associate Professor For the promotion to Associate Professor level, the norms have been revised for the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education, Journalism and Mass Communication, Engineering/Technology, Management, Drama, Yoga, Music, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Other Traditional Indian Art Forms like Sculpture etc.