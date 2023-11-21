UGC to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh Kumar
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Tuesday evening. He said those appearing for NET will get sufficient time before its implementation.