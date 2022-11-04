UGC-NET 2022 results to be announced on Saturday1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 06:43 AM IST
National Testing Agency will announce the result of UGC-NET examination on Saturday. Candidates can check the result by visiting NTA's official website
A day after releasing the answer key of UGC-NET examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce its result on Saturday. Candidates can check their results on NTA website.