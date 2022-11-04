A day after releasing the answer key of UGC-NET examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce its result on Saturday. Candidates can check their results on NTA website.

The information was provided by the Chairperson of University Grants Commission, M Jagadish Kumar, on Twitter on Friday.

“UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website" he tweeted.

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://t.co/HMrF8NRnOv#UGC-NET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 4, 2022

The National Testing Agency released the answer sheets for the candidates on Friday. The exam was conducted in four phases this year. The first phase was held from 9 July to 12 July. Second phase began on 20 September and ended on 23 September. The third phase was held between 29 September and 4 October. Whereas, the final phase of the examination was held from 8 October to 14 October.

Every year, lakhs of students, who aspire to continue their PhDs or begin teaching as professor, appear in the examination. UGC NET determines the basic eligibility of Indians for ‘assistant professor’ and ‘junior research fellowship and Assistant Professor ’. Students can apply for the posts in Indian universities and colleges.

How to Check UGC-NET results

Candidates can check their results and download at the official website of NTA,ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: At the home page, click on the option of ‘display of results and final answer key’

Step 3: Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password. They can also log in by using application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click ‘enter’ after filling required details. Candidates can download the result for future reference after checking it.