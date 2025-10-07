UGC–NET December 2025: Online registration begins. Check last date to apply, fee submission & correction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday opened the online registration portal for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. The NTA will conduct the exam for 85 subjects in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The last date for submitting the online application is November 7.
The entrance test is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the following in Indian universities and colleges:
⦁ Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor
⦁ Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD
⦁ Admission to PhD only
UGC-NET is conducted twice every year — June and December.
