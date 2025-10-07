UGC–NET December 2025: Online registration begins. Check last date to apply, fee submission & correction

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year — June and December.Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday opened the online registration portal for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. The NTA will conduct the exam for 85 subjects in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The last date for submitting the online application is November 7.

The entrance test is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the following in Indian universities and colleges:

⦁ Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

⦁ Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

⦁ Admission to PhD only

UGC NET December 2025: Important dates to remember

  • Online application dates: 7 October- 7 November (up to 11:50 PM)
  • Last date to pay examination fee: 7 November (up to 11:50 PM)
  • Corrections in the application: 10 November - 12 November

UGC NET December 2025: Step-by-step guide to fill the application online

  • Visit the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
  • Click on the ‘Application Form’ link mentioned at the bottom of the homepage.
  • Click on the ‘New Registration’.
  • Enter the required details.
  • Upload a scanned passport-size photo and signature; both these images should be in JPEG format.
  • Pay the UGC NET application fee

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

  • General - Unreserved: 1,150
  • General - EWS / OBC-NCL: 600
  • SC/ST/PwD/Third gender: 325

Important instructions for candidates:

  • The Application Form in any mode other than online will not be accepted.
  • Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.
  • Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates who do not comply with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
  • Candidates must ensure that the email address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or their Parents'/Guardians' only and accessible, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through email to the registered email address or SMS to the registered Mobile Number only.
  • If the candidate faces difficulty applying for UGC-NET December 2025, please contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to UGC-NET December 2025.
  • Candidates must fill in their particulars carefully, as no changes will be allowed after the final submission of the Application Form.
  • As far as possible, candidates are advised to use Aadhaar verification while completing the Application Form, as this will facilitate the registration and examination process, particularly at the examination centres, as well as the processing of their JRF.

  • Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for consideration for the JRF award.
  • Candidates who qualify for the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the relevant universities, colleges, or state governments, as applicable, for the recruitment of Assistant Professors.

