NTA cancels June UGC-NET, as ‘integrity of exam compromised’

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-National Eligibility Test after reports emerged that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET examination in 83 subjects in OMR (pen and paper) mode on 18 June in two shifts across different cities of the country.

Also Read | Rethink competitive exams: Evaluate a broader set of student capabilities In a late-night statement, the ministry of education said that a fresh examination will be conducted, for which information would be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

Ensuring transparency According to the ministry, on 19 June, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs on the examination from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the ministry of home affairs. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

Also Read: Greater social diversity in higher education is serving India well "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the ministry of education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigationfor thorough investigation in the matter," it stated.

This year, a total of 11,21,225 candidates had registered for the test, which is organised to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of assistant professor as well as junior research fellowship in Indian universities and colleges. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test.

Also Read: Universities are failing to boost economic growth NEET fiasco In the matter pertaining to the NEET (UG) Examination-2024, the education ministry said that the issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. "As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action, on receipt of this report," it stated.

Also Read: Heartburn at coaching centres as NEET lands in court "Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face strictest action," the ministry said.

