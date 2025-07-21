UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: NTA releases scores at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - check steps to download

UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session, along with the final answer key and cut off, at its official website.

All the students who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET 2025 exam was conducted from June 25-29, and the provisional answer key was released on July 5. The NTA had opened the objection window from July 6-8, 2025.

"The results of the UGC - NET June 2025 is available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card," the NTA said in a press release.

UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: Steps to download result Step 1: Open the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link UGC NET June 2025 Result

Step 3: The login window will open, enter application number, date of birth, and the security code

Step 4: Click on the Submit button, the UGC NET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references.

UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: Website to check result Applicants can check their results on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: Details required to check scorecards Candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials to check the UGC NET 2025 result and download scorecards.

UGC-NET June 2025 result OUT: About the exam The UGC–NET June 2025 examination was conducted by National Testing Agency for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT), mode. The examination was conducted from 25-29 June 2025 in 10 shifts in 285 cities across the country for 10,19,751 candidates.